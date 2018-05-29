SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Timothy Weah

Timothy Weah waited for his chance to shine with the U.S. Men’s National Team, and the PSG forward took advantage of it on Monday.

Starting on the right wing, Weah produced a lively performance in the USMNT’s 3-0 win over Bolivia, scoring the third goal of the night. He helped create several chances in the first half for Dave Sarachan’s team despite picking up a knock early in the half.

In the 60th minute, Weah got on the end of Antonee Robinson’s cross and beat Carlos Lampe for his first senior national team goal.

Weah’s pace caused problems for the Bolivian backline, and easily could’ve had another goal or two with the havoc he caused. Weah was replaced by Julian Green in the second half, receiving a standing ovation from the fans at Talen Energy Stadium.

Weah beat out Weston McKennie for Monday’s honors despite a strong defensive showing from the Schalke midfielder. Robinson also shined in his first USMNT start at left back against a Bolivia attack that produced nothing threatening in the final third.

