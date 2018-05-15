SBI's USWNT 23 for 2019 (May 2018 Edition)

In little over a year, the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2019 World Cup could be public information. Until then, though, there is still much that a host of Americans can do to make sure their names are on that roster.

This month’s projections are not terribly different from last month’s, with only one player being swapped out for another. Part of that is because the USWNT has gotten the month off from international duty after a pair of games in April, but some players used the time with their clubs to bolster their campaigns.

Here’s a look at this month’s picks.

Projected USWNT 2019 World Cup roster (May 2018 edition)

(Changes from April are in bold.)

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher

Outlook: The most consistent part of the roster stays the same this month. The three of them have been enjoying consistent minutes with their NWSL sides, and will likely be the final trio in France, should the team qualify.

Missed the cut: Adrianna Franch, Abby Smith

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Tegan McGrady, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Casey Short, Emily Sonnett

Outlook: McGrady is the lone newcomer to the projected squad, though she still only has one cap to her name. She might have to back up Dunn, who has been showing off her offensive skills with the North Carolina Courage in recent weeks, and might end up with a role backing up the wide forwards while serving as O’Hara’s regular backup. The rest is as it was a month ago, with the likes of O’Hara, Sauerbrunn, and Sonnett continuing to show their talents on club duty.

Missed the cut: Sofia Huerta, Meghan Klingenberg, Hailie Mace, Taylor Smith

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Samantha Mewis

The lone change in this section is Andi Sullivan, who drops outside of the 23 after a relatively poor run of form with the Washington Spirit. Competing in the same part of the field as the likes of Lavelle, Lloyd, and even Savannah McCaskill, a dip in form is never welcome. The rest has not changed, even as Lavelle continues to battle injury.

Missed the cut: Haley Hanson, Allie Long, Margaret Purce, Andi Sullivan, McCall Zerboni

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath, Savannah McCaskill, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe

Outlook: Like the goalkeepers, this group of players has been fairly steady in the last several months. While Press and McCaskill will likely back up Ellis’s go-to choices of Morgan, Pugh, and Rapinoe, Heath might contend for a starting spot as she is one of many USWNT players to have recently recovered from injury.

Did the players you expected to be in the squad make the cut? Were there inclusions or exclusions that were surprising?

