Sunday MLS Scoreboard: Atlanta United hosts Red Bulls, Sporting KC travels to Loons, and more

Matchday 12 in Major League Soccer continues on Sunday with a trio of matches featuring a headliner to conclude the day’s action.

It’s a battle of first vs. fifth at Mercedes Benz Stadium tonight as Atlanta United host the New York Red Bulls. Tata Martino’s men are coming off an impressive 2-1 road win in Orlando last weekend, with Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco each bagging goals. They welcome in a Red Bulls side who have won their last three matches, allowing only three goals during that span.

The day begins however with Minnesota United hosting Sporting KC in a battle of Western Conference foes. Adrian Heath’s men have lost back-to-back fixtures, being outscored 5-1 in that span. Sporting KC lead the West by three points over LAFC, and have won their last two fixtures.

In the other fixture of the day, the Houston Dynamo travel to face the Chicago Fire at Toyota Park. Chicago is coming off a 3-0 road loss to the Crew last weekend, while Houston are unbeaten in their last two matches.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s MLS action:

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1 (2nd Half)

The Loons thought they were ahead after only six minutes when a Darwin Quintero cross looked to pick out Christian Ramirez for a tap in, but the offside flag went up on a razor-thin margin to cancel it out. Just two minutes later, SKC went ahead. Khiry Shelton rose high to get a strong head to a Johnny Russell corner for the opening goal.

The Loons managed to hit back before too long, though. Just after the 19 minute mark it was Miguel Ibarra picking out Quintero in the penalty are for an equalizer. Quintero’s thumping header was initially stopped by Tim Melia, but he spilled the rebound and Quintero was on the doorstep to knock it in the net.

CHICAGO FIRE VS. HOUSTON DYNAMO (4:00 P.M. EST, Fox Sports 1)

A pair of eighth place sides will square off in Chicago, with both failing to win in their last matches. Houston saw a two-goal lead slip away in Vancouver a week ago, settling for a point in Canada.

The duo of Alberth Elis and Mauro Manotas (nine combined goals) will look to lead the charge for Wilmer Cabrera’s men.

Chicago have been up and down to start the month of May, winning against Montreal 1-0 but falling to Atlanta and Columbus also. Nemanja Nikolic leads the Fire with five goals, but his supporting cast needs to do more. Only three others attacking players have scored a goal for Chicago this season.

The last meeting between these two at Toyota Park was in 2016, with the Fire edging Houston 1-0.

ATLANTA UNITED VS. NEW YORK RED BULLS (7:00 P.M. EST, Fox Sports 1)

A lot of attacking talent will be on display in this showdown with Atlanta United welcoming the Red Bulls to town.

Atlanta tops the East with 25 points through their opening 11 matches, and has only lost once at home all season. Their 25 goals scored is tied for most in the league, with Josef Martinez (eight goals) and Miguel Almiron (six goals) leading the way.

Sunday’s contest down south poses a good test for Jesse Marsch’s side who have defeated some top competition already this season. Wins over Portland, LA, and NYCFC have Red Bulls fans excited for what is yet to come for their team.

Bradley Wright-Phillips leads the team with six goals and four assists in nine matches this season.