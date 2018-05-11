The SBI Show: Episode 278 (with special guest Zarek Valentin)

The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers renew the best rivalry in MLS this weekend and the latest episode of The SBI Show digs into the showdown with one of the participants.

Timbers defender Zarek Valentin joins host Ives Galarcep to discuss the Cascadia Derby, playing for new Portland coach Giovanni Savarese and what it was like playing for Chivas USA.

Yahoo Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre joins the show as well to discuss a variety of topics, from Bruce Arena’s penchant for commenting about the U.S. World Cup failure, Rocco Commisso’s battle with U.S. Soccer and MLS, MLS salaries, and more.

The show also looks back at some of the key results of the past week in MLS, and looks ahead to the Week 11 schedule.

Give Episode 278 of The SBI Show a listen here (you can also listen on iTunes):