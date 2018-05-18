The SBI Show: Episode 279 (with special guests Joe Gyau and Lynden Gooch)

The European club season is winding to a close and several Americans are returning home for their summer breaks after solid seasons.

Joe Gyau and Lynden Gooch are two such players, and both join host Ives Galarcep on the latest episode of The SBI Show. They discuss their recent seasons, USMNT aspirations, and more.

Other topics covered in Episode 279 include recent comments made by former USMNT coaches Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena, the MLS Week 12 schedule, and more.

Give Episode 279 a listen here (you can also listen on iTunes), and feel free to share your thoughts below: