The SBI Soccer Podcast is back for another week of soccer talk as Joe Hojnacki and Joe Tansey tackle the wonder that is Alan Gordon, the Lee Nguyen trade, and plenty more.

VAR takes center stage, however as the New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy provided some replay discussion in their 3-2 thriller over the weekend. Finally, it’s Hudson River Derby week as those Red Bulls return home to find New York City FC waiting for them.

Have a listen to the full show below.