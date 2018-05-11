This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Two European Leagues close out their seasons this weekend, and, although both have long had their champions crowned, there is still plenty to play for in both Germany and England.

Champions League places are up for grabs in both countries, with Germany seeing more teams fighting for a place in Europe.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 are both qualified, but five teams are still fighting for the final two top-four places. Borussia Dortmund needs only a point on the road against Hoffenheim to seal their place, but Hoffenheim would benefit from all three as they fight with Bayer Leverkusen. Those two occupy spots four and five in the table and are level on 52 points.

Also in the mix are RB Leipzig, who are two points back of fourth and on the road to Hertha Berlin, and Eintracht Frankfurt, who have 49 points and a road clash with the aforementioned Schalke.

On the flipside of the Bundesliga ladder is the relegation race. VfL Wolfsburg survived last year in the pro/rel playoff and need all three points against last place FC Koln and a loss for SC Freiburg against Augsburg to avoid that fate again. Should they lose, Hamburg can leapfrog them out of automatic relegation with a victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at home.

Sunday’s action in England is a little less chaotic. Only fourth place is up for grabs between Chelsea and Liverpool. The Reds hold a two point lead over their rivals from London. A win over Brighton would be enough to see them into the Champions League next year.

The Italian title race also could come to an end on Sunday afternoon. Juventus needs one point on the road against AS Roma to clinch the title and hold off Napoli, who need a win over Sampdoria to stay alive.

Here’s the full television schedule so you can follow the madness in real time.

Friday

Mls

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Olympique Marseille

belgian jupiler league

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Kortrijk vs. Mouscron-Peruwelz

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Lierse vs. Waasland-Beveren

ecuadorian primera a

8:30 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Delfin

english football league championship promotion playoffs

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs. Fulham

turkish super league

1 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Antalyaspor vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Las Vegas Lights

uefa u-17 european championship

2 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Spain vs. Germany

Saturday

mls

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union

3:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Twitter – FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United

la liga

10:15 a.m. – bein Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Leganes

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Getafe vs. Atletico Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Girona vs. Valencia

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs. Las Palmas

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Villarreal

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – SC Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Hamburg SV vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Mainz vs. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Koln

italian serie a

12 p.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Genoa

2:45 p.m. – beiN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo

ligue 1

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Metz

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Nantes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Toulouse

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Dijon

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Saint-Etienne

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Troyes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Caen

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Rennes

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Olympique Lyonnais

portuguese primeira liga

11 a.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Guimaraes vs. FC Porto

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Gremio vs. Internacional

english football league championship promotion playoffs

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa

english football league one promotion playoffs

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Scunthorpe United vs. Rotherham United

english football league two promotion playoffs

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lincoln City vs. Exeter City

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Coventry City vs. Notts County

ecuadorian primera a

7:30 p.m. – GolTV – Independiente del Valle vs. El Nacional

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sporting Gijon vs. Barcelona B

usl

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Atlanta United 2

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Fresno FC

7 p.m – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. FC Cincinnati

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Portland Timbers 2

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Phoenix Rising

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. San Antonio FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Saint Louis FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Reno 1868

nwsl

3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride

7 p.m. – go90 – North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

8 p.m. – go90 – Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash

10 p.m. -go90 – Seattle Reign vs. Sky Blue FC

uefa u17 european championships

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Lithuania vs. Finland

Sunday

mls

4 p.m. – ESPN – Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

6 p.m. – FS1 – Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

8:30 p.m. – FS1 – Los Angeles FC vs. New York City FC

english premier league

10 a.m. – NBC – Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

10 a.m. – CNBC – Swansea City vs. Stoke City

10 a.m. – MSNBC – Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal

10 a.m. – USA Network – Manchester United vs. Watford

10 a.m. – SyFy – Southampton vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – Olympic Channel – Burnley vs. AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m. – Oxygen – Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. – Bravo – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

10 a.m. – E! – West Ham United vs. Everton

la liga

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Malaga

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Levante vs. Barcelona

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Fiorentina vs. Cagliari

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Chievo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Lazio

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. SPAL

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. Udinese

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. AC MIlan

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Roma vs. Juventus

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sampdoria vs. Napoli

portuguese primeira liga

1 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Moreirense

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Club Tijuana

8 p.m. – Univision – Club America vs. Santos Laguna

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Corinthians vs. Palmeiras

english football league one promotion playoffs

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Shrewsbury Town vs. Charlton Athletic

scottish premiership

7:30 a.m. – Bleacher Report Live – Celtic vs. Aberdeen

7:30 a.m. – Bleacher Report Live – Hibernian vs. Rangers

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Osmanlispor vs. Besiktas

ecuadorian primera a

4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs. Barcelona

spanish segunda division

12 p.m. – beIN Sports en Español – Rayo Vallecano vs. Córdoba

german 2. bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. FC Kaiserslautern

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Erzgebirge Aue

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Greuther Firth

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Jahn Regensburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Sandhausen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. FC St. Pauli

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Eintracht Braunschweig

usl

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Louisville City

uefa u17 european championship

9 a.m. – ESPN3 – Quarterfinal 1 (Matchup TBD)

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Quarterfinal 2 (Matchup TBD)