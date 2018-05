This Weekend's Soccer on TV

It’s the final weekend of European league campaign, with Spain, France, and Itlay putting tidy bows on their seasons. Sure there are a couple Champions League places at stake, but the real action is in a pair of Cup Finals in Germany and England.

The FA Cup Final pits old time rivals Manchester United and Chelsea together. Chelsea fell to Arsenal in last year’s final and are looking for another trophy to add to their collection. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are in the Final for the second time in three years. United won the tournament in 2016 under Louis Van Gaal, and now Mourinho is looking to add another FA Cup to the Red Devils’ trophy case.

In Germany, Bayern Munich looks to complete the domestic double in the DFB Pokal Final. Eintracht Frankfurt, which fell to Borussia Dortmund in last year’s final, will look to spoil Munich’s quest for a double.

Mexico also hands out a trophy this weekend as Santos Laguna and Toluca battle in the second leg of the Apertura final on Sunday.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend:

Friday

MLS

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Orlando City

ecuadorian primera a

8:15 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Guayaquil City

english football league two promotion playoff

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Notts County vs. Coventry City

german 2. bundesliga pro/rel playoff

12:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Karlsruher SC

usl

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs. LA Galaxy II

uefa u17 women’s championship

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Germany vs. England

12 p.m. – ESPN3, Univision Deportes – Spain vs. Finland

Saturday

mls

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City vs. Colorado Rapids

3 p.m. – FOX – Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United

english fa cup final

12:30 p.m. – FOX – Chelsea vs. Manchester United

german dfb pokal final

2 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

la liga

7a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Levante

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Leganes vs. Real Betis

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Las Palmas vs. Girona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Malaga vs. Getafe

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Alaves

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

ligue 1

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Angers

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nice

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. SC Amiens

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Strasbourg

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Montpellier

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Lille

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Guingamp

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Troyes vs. AS Monaco

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Goztepe vs. Galatasaray

brazilian serie a

6 p.m. – GolTV – Flamengo vs. Vasco da Gama

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – Macará vs. Deportivo Cuenca

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Independiente del Valle vs. Emelec

scottish fa cup final

10 a.m. – GolTV – Celtic vs. Motherwell

spanish segunda division

10 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Oviedo vs. Sevilla II

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Ottawa Fury

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. North Carolina FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Atlanta United 2

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oklahoma City Energy vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs. Bethlehem Steel

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. Swope Park Rangers

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. Seattle Sounders 2

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Real Monarchs

nwsl

3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Utah Royals vs. Houston Dash

7 p.m. – go90 – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns

7 p.m. – go90 – Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina Courage

10 p.m. – go90 – Seattle Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars

Sunday

mls

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Sporting Kansas City

4 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Twitter – Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo

7 p.m. – FS1 – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Valencia vs. Deportivo La Coruna

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Espanyol

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Genoa vs. Torino

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Fiorentina

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. Atalanta

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. Benevento

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Bologna

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. Crotone

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. beIN Sports – Lazio vs. Inter Milan

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. AS Roma

liga mx final

8 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Santos Laguna

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Sao Paulo vs. Santos

uruguayan primera division

6 p.m. – GolTV – Penarol vs. River Plate

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – El Nacional vs. LDU Quito

spanish segunda division

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alcorcon vs. Rayo Vallecano

uefa u17 women’s championship

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Final (Matchup TBD)