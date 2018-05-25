This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Saturday is the grand finale to the European soccer season as Liverpool and Real Madrid square off with all the continental marbles on the line.
Real Madrid is looking to win their third consecutive UEFA Champions League Final, cementing themselves as one of the greatest teams in global soccer history. Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to pull off the upset and win their first continental trophy since they defeated AC Milan in the Champions League Final back in 2005.
Elsewhere, England settles it’s promotion playoffs this weekend. Aston Villa and Fulham are vying for the right to return to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Aston Villa has spent the last two years down in the Championship while Fulham was last in the top flight in 2013-14.
Here’s the full rundown of the soccer you can watch this weekend:
Friday
mls
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. FC Dallas
8:55 p.m. – UniMas, Twitter – Houston Dynamo vs. New York City FC
11 p.m. – UniMas, Twitter – LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
ecuadorian primera a
8:15 p.m. – GolTV – Técnico Universitario vs. Independiente del Valle
usl
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Bethlehem Steel
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Atlanta United 2
nwsl
10:30 p.m. – go90 – Portland Thorns vs. Utah Royals
Saturday
uefa champions league fina
2:45 p.m. – FOX – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
mls
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake
5:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New England Revolution
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Montreal Impact
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs. D.C. United
english football league championship promotion playoff final
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs. Aston Villa
brazilian serie a
3 p.m. – GolTV – Fluminense vs. Chapecoense
uruguayan primera division
7 p.m. – GolTV – Atenas vs. Penarol
ecuadorian primera a
5 p.m. – GolTV – Universidad de Católica vs. El Nacional
usl
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs. Real Monarchs
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Phoenix Rising
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Nashville SC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Penn FC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Saint Louis FC
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Oklahoma City Energy
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Fresno FC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs. Las Vegas Lights
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. San Antonio FC
nwsl
3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride
7 p.m. – go90 – Sky Blue FC vs. Seattle Reign
Sunday
mls
6 p.m. – FS1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Columbus Crew
ligue 1 promotion playoff final
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. AC Ajaccio
brazilian serie a
3 p.m. – GolTV – Internacional vs. Corinthians
english football league one promotion playoff final
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs. Shrewsbury Town
spanish segunda division
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Zaragoza vs. Real Valladolid
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla II vs. Numancia
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huesca vs. Gimnastic Tarragona
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rayo Vallecano vs. Lugo
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sporting Gijon vs. Granada
2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cadiz vs. Tenerife
ecuadorian serie a
8:30 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Barcelona
venezuelan primera division
5 p.m. – GolTV – Estudiantes Merida vs. Zamora
usl
1 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs. Indy Eleven
nwsl
6 p.m. – go90 – Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit
