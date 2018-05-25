This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Saturday is the grand finale to the European soccer season as Liverpool and Real Madrid square off with all the continental marbles on the line.

Real Madrid is looking to win their third consecutive UEFA Champions League Final, cementing themselves as one of the greatest teams in global soccer history. Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to pull off the upset and win their first continental trophy since they defeated AC Milan in the Champions League Final back in 2005.

Elsewhere, England settles it’s promotion playoffs this weekend. Aston Villa and Fulham are vying for the right to return to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Aston Villa has spent the last two years down in the Championship while Fulham was last in the top flight in 2013-14.

Here’s the full rundown of the soccer you can watch this weekend:

Friday

mls

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. FC Dallas

8:55 p.m. – UniMas, Twitter – Houston Dynamo vs. New York City FC

11 p.m. – UniMas, Twitter – LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

ecuadorian primera a

8:15 p.m. – GolTV – Técnico Universitario vs. Independiente del Valle

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Bethlehem Steel

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Atlanta United 2

nwsl

10:30 p.m. – go90 – Portland Thorns vs. Utah Royals

Saturday

uefa champions league fina

2:45 p.m. – FOX – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

mls

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders vs. Real Salt Lake

5:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New England Revolution

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Montreal Impact

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs. D.C. United

english football league championship promotion playoff final

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fulham vs. Aston Villa

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Fluminense vs. Chapecoense

uruguayan primera division

7 p.m. – GolTV – Atenas vs. Penarol

ecuadorian primera a

5 p.m. – GolTV – Universidad de Católica vs. El Nacional

usl

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers II vs. Real Monarchs

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Phoenix Rising

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Nashville SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Penn FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Saint Louis FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Oklahoma City Energy

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Fresno FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy II vs. Las Vegas Lights

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 vs. San Antonio FC

nwsl

3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride

7 p.m. – go90 – Sky Blue FC vs. Seattle Reign

Sunday

mls

6 p.m. – FS1 – Sporting Kansas City vs. Columbus Crew

ligue 1 promotion playoff final

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. AC Ajaccio

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Internacional vs. Corinthians

english football league one promotion playoff final

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Rotherham United vs. Shrewsbury Town

spanish segunda division

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Zaragoza vs. Real Valladolid

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla II vs. Numancia

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Huesca vs. Gimnastic Tarragona

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Rayo Vallecano vs. Lugo

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sporting Gijon vs. Granada

2:30 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cadiz vs. Tenerife

ecuadorian serie a

8:30 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Barcelona

venezuelan primera division

5 p.m. – GolTV – Estudiantes Merida vs. Zamora

usl

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls vs. Indy Eleven

nwsl

6 p.m. – go90 – Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit