Thursday Kickoff: Dembele linked with PSG, Liverpool pursue Fekir and more

Several French stars are being linked with big moves to major clubs.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants Ousmane Dembele at Paris Saint-Germain after previously managing the young winger at Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly set to offer €60 million to sign French midfielder Nabil Fekir. (REPORT)

Marco Silva has reportedly agreed to become new Everton manager. (REPORT)

Despite the fact that Jose Mourinho was seen scouting the Austrian star, West Ham reportedly will not sell Marko Arnautovic. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in winger Florian Thauvin. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace is set to offer Wilfried Zaha a new contract. (REPORT)

Arsenal is reportedly closing in on Paris Saint-Germain teenager Yacine Adli. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Christian Pulisic’s father says reports linking the winger to the Premier League are “hogwash”. (READ)

David Wagner has extended his deal with Huddersfield Town. (READ)

SBI asks which USMNT call-up you’re most excited to see against France and Ireland. (READ)

Several familiar faces headline Panama’s World Cup squad. (READ)

The Union downed the Fire to headline Wednesday’s MLS action. (READ)