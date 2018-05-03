Thursday Kickoff: Iniesta questionable for El Clasico, Lukaku eyes FA Cup return and more

While one legend faces a race for fitness ahead of a major match, one Premier League stars looks set to return for a cup final.

Andres Iniesta missed training with a reported calf issue ahead of his final El Clasico. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho expects Romelu Lukaku to return for Manchester United’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea. (REPORT)

Edinson Cavani admitted that there were problems between himself and Neymar following an early-season penalty argument. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly pushing to sign N’Golo Kante, but Chelsea reportedly isn’t interested in selling. (REPORT)

Manchester United has reportedly prioritized a move for Juventus fullback Alex Sandro. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly considering former Watford boss Marco Silva should the club choose to move on from current manager Sam Allardyce. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Liverpool hung on to advance to the UEFA Champions League final. (READ)

D.C. United is reportedly eyeing Fernando Torres and Carlos Tevez as part of a push to sign a big-name striker. (READ)

Aron Johannsson will miss the rest of the season due to injury. (READ)

The Lee Nguyen deal is one that works for both the Revs and LAFC. (READ)

Atlanta United won SBI MLS Team of the Month honors. (READ)

Chris Mueller was recognized as SBI MLS Player of the Month for his August efforts. (READ)