Thursday Kickoff: Neymar rumors continue, Iniesta undecided on future and more

Silly season continues as the summer transfer window nears.

Reports continue to link Neymar with a move to Real Madrid in a reported €260m transfer. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta says that “all possibilities are open” amid links to teams in China, Japan and Australia. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly expecting to return to the club’s pursuit of Riyad Mahrez this summer. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho says he expects Paul Pogba to be back with Manchester United next season. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in Roma goalkeeper Alisson. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he believes Arsenal will challenge for the Premier League title next season. (REPORT)

Star defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly preparing to leave Ajax. (REPORT)

With Premier League safety looking much better, Southampton is reportedly set to open contract talks with Mark Hughes. (REPORT)

Carlos Carvalhal is set to leave Swansea City with former Wales manager Chris Coleman named as a potential replacement. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

The Sounders’ win over TFC headline Wednesday’s MLS action. (READ)

A move home to Minnesota provides a much-needed change for Eric Miller. (READ)

The Chicago Cubs owner has purchased a majority stake in the Chicago USL expansion team. (READ)

2017 Cinderella team Christos FC went out on penalty kicks to headline U.S. Open Cup action. (READ)

The SBI Soccer Podcast returned to discuss Orlando City and the Hudson River Derby. (READ)

Huddersfield tied Chelsea to headline Wednesday’s European action. (READ)