Thursday Kickoff: Neymar 'scared' of injury issues, Buffon confirms Juve departure and more

With the World Cup looming, one star is worried about a recent injury while a former World Cup winner looks ahead to the next step.

Neymar says he is “scared”, “nervous”, and “anxious” about his injury ahead of the World Cup. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Buffon confirmed that he will be leaving Juventus but isn’t fully sure if he will retire just yet. (REPORT)

Manchester United has reportedly opened talks regarding a move for Chelsea’s Willian. (REPORT)

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new deal with Tottenham. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly closing in on a deal for Emre Can. (REPORT)

With Premier League clubs swirling, Atletico Madrid is looking to increase Jan Oblak’s release clause. (REPORT)

Sevilla defender Clement Llenglet has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona this summer. (REPORT)

West Ham is reportedly interested in hiring Newcastle’s Rafa Benitez. (REPORT)