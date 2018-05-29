Tuesday Kickoff: Barcelona unsure on Griezmann, Liverpool sign Fabinho and more

With transfer season now underway, one club made a move while another is unsure of which star will come in.

Barcelona reportedly has lost confidence in the club’s ability to sign Antoine Griezmann. (REPORT)

Meanwhile, Barcelona has reportedly set sights on signing Christian Eriksen. (REPORT)

Liverpool has confirmed the signing of star midfielder Fabinho from Monaco. (REPORT)

Agent Mino Raiola says Mario Balotelli would be a “bargain” signing for Napoli. (REPORT)

Angel di Maria is reportedly hoping for an Atletico Madrid move. (REPORT)

Tottenham is reportedly out of the running to sign Gareth Bale. (REPORT)

Manuel Neuer will make his return from injury on Saturday against Austria. (REPORT)

