Tuesday Kickoff: Iniesta linked with Japan move, Ronaldo to be fit for UCL final and more

While one La Liga star looks bound for Japan, another will apparently be more than ready for the upcoming Champions League final

Andres Iniesta will reportedly join Viessel Kobe in Japan on a three-year deal with a $30 million salary. (REPORT)

Zinedine Zidane insists Cristiano Ronaldo will be fully fit for the Champions League final after picking up a slight injury against Barcelona. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he is receiving more job offers than he expected. (READ)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is set to miss the Champions League final due to injury while his World Cup also remains in doubt. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly targeting AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma. (REPORT)

Negotiations continue between Arsenal and Jack Wilshere over a new contract. (REPORT)

Spanish winger Suso is happy to remain with a “growing” AC Milan team. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

The latest SBI MLS Power Rankings have been released. (READ)

David Wagner is reportedly drawing interest from Leicester. (READ)

SBI breaks down how the Red Bulls press smothered NYCFC. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti headlines the Best of MLS. (READ)

The Chicago Fire are reportedly ramping up their pursuit of Fernando Torres. (READ)

Peter Vermes has signed a new deal with Sporting KC. (READ)