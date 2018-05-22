Tuesday Kickoff: Neymar eyes Madrid move, Buffon linked with PSG and more

One megastar is reportedly looking to leave Paris while another could reportedly join the club as his career winds down.

Neymar has reportedly let Paris Saint-Germain officials know of his desire for a Real Madrid move this summer. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Buffon’s representatives are reportedly in Paris to discuss a move to PSG. (REPORT)

Unai Emery is set to be appointed Arsenal manager. (REPORT)

Tottenham is reportedly a contender to sign Anthony Martial. (REPORT)

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is being investigated over alleged mafia links. (REPORT)

Spain have signed coach Julen Lopetegui to a new contract through Euro 2020. (REPORT)

Arsenal has confirmed that Santi Cazorla will leave the club. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

A young U.S. Men’s National Team provides plenty of intrigue ahead of the Bolivia friendly. (READ)

Sigi Achmid was confused by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s red card incident. (READ)

Gerardo Martino and Atlanta United weren’t pleased with the officiating on Sunday. (READ)

Ryan Meara earned praise for his first start since 2015. (READ)

Patrick Vieira is reportedly close to a move to Ligue 1’s Nice. (READ)

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna won the Liga MX Clausura title. (READ)

John Brooks’ Wolfsburg survived relegation with a playoff win. (READ)