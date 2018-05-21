Tyler Adams leaves Red Bulls win with knee injury

New York Red Bulls and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Tyler Adams was forced out of Sunday’s match with Atlanta United with a knee injury that left the teenage standout with a worried look on his face.

Adams was subbed off in the 79th minute, and was seen pointing to his right knee while on the bench. He was eventually treated with an ice pack on his knee.

Adams had a strong performance in the match, helping keep Miguel Almiron contained in the Red Bulls’ 3-1 win in Atlanta.

No official word has been given on Adams’ condition, but the possibility of him joining the U.S. Men’s National Team for its friendlies against France and Ireland in June could be in jeopardy.