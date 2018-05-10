U.S. Open Cup First Round Rewind: Christos FC out on penalties, Wild extra time on Long Island

The first round of the U.S. Open Cup featured plenty of drama as penalty shootouts and extra time matches were abundant.

Christos FC, the darling’s of last year’s tournament, will not be making another run towards a match against an MLS side. They fell to Reading United AC on penalties after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes.

The most thrilling match of the night belonged to the Long Island Rough Riders, who were tied at two against the Kingston Stockade heading into extra time. Kingston went down a man early in the extra period, and the Rough Riders ended up slipping four shots through in the second fifteen minutes to end up winning 6-3.

In other penalty shootout madness, Detroit City FC survived being down to ten men for most of extra time to take down the Michigan Bucks in penalties. The Erie Commodores defeated the Rochester River Dogz in penalties as well.

Here’s the full first round scoreboard:

AFC Ann Arbor 0-3 Ocean City Nor’easters

Western Mass Pioneers 1-2 Elm City Express

Long Island Rough Riders 6-3 Kingston Stockade FC

FC Motown 2-1 New York Red Bulls U23

Reading United AC 1-1 Christos FC (5-4 on penalties)

Erie Commodores FC 1-1 Rochester River Dogz (4-3 on penalties)

Seacoast United Phantoms 2-2 Kendall Wanderers (6-5 on penalties)

Detroit City FC 1-1 Michigan Bucks (5-4 in penalties)

Brooklyn Italians 0-2 Lansdowne Bhoys FC

SIMA Aguilas 0-2 Jacksonville Armada

Charlotte Eagles 1-6 Inter Nashville FC

Myrtle Beach Mutiny 1-2 South Georgia Tormenta FC

Miami United FC 5-2 FC Kendall

New Orleans Jesters 1-1 Mississippi Brilla FC (2-3 on penalties)

Red Force FC 0-4 Miami FC

FC Wichita 3-1 OKC Energy U23

Duluth FC 4-4 Dakota Fusion FC (3-0 on penalties)

Midland-Odessa Sockers FC 3-0 Lakeland Tropics

NTX Rayados 2-1 Fort Worth Vaqueros

FC Denver 4-2 Azteca FC

CD Aguiluchos USA 0-4 San Francisco City FC

FC Golden State Force 3-1 LA Wolves FC

Orange County FC 3-0 Santa Ana Winds FC

FC Arizona 0-1 Sporting AZ FC

FC Tucson 2-1 La Máquina FC