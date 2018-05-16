U.S. Open Cup Second Round: A Look Ahead

The amateurs have had their fun, and now the worthy among them will stick around to challenge the pros in the second round of the 2108 U.S. Open Cup.

The American-based USL teams that don’t use players provided by MLS sides join the party this time around, headlined by FC Cincinnati, who made it all the way to the semi-finals of last year’s Open Cup. They will take on Detroit City FC, who are in the second round for the second time ever after defeating the Michigan Bucks in penalties last week.

The Richmond Kickers are the only current USL team to have won the tournament. They lifted the trophy in 1995, the year before MLS sides joined the competition. Their second round opponent is Reading United AC. Reading defeated last year’s amateur darlings Christos FC in a penalty shootout. They made it into the third round last year, defeating the New York Cosmos at this stage.

There are two matches featuring a pair of amateur sides. Elm City Express, deafening NPSL champions, will face Seacoast United Phantoms of the PDL as Miami FC 2 will face an intra city foe for the third time when they take on Miami United FC.

Last year, amateur sides were 4-20 in the second round of the tournament. The aforementioned Reading United were joined by the Bucks, Christos FC, and Chicago FC United as victors over pro sides.

The winners of this round will be drawn into regional matches for the third round, with the winners moving on to the fourth, where MLS joins the fray.

Here’s the full rundown of Wednesday’s matches:

North Carolina FC vs. Lansdowne Bhoys

Charlotte Independence vs. Ocean City Nor’easters

Erie Commodores vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Reading United AC vs. Richmond Kickers

Louisville City FC vs. Long Island Rough Riders

FC Motown vs. Penn FC

Elm City Express vs. Seacoast United Phantoms

FC Cincinnati vs. Detroit City FC

Charleston Battery vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC

Jacksonville Armada vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Miami United vs. Miami FC 2

Mississippi Brilla FC vs. Indy Eleven

Nashville SC vs. Inter Nashville FC

Duluth FC vs. Saint Louis FC

NTX Rayados FC vs. Oklahoma City Energy

Midland-Odessa Sockers vs. San Antonio FC

Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. FC Denver

Sporting Arizona FC vs. Phoenix Rising

Fresno FC vs. Orange County FC

Orange County SC vs. FC Golden State Force

Reno 1868 FC vs. Portland Timbers U23s

Sacramento Republic vs. San Francisco City FC

Las Vegas Lights vs. FC Tucson