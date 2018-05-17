U.S. Open Cup Third Round matches set, two amateurs guaranteed to advance

The second round of the 2018 U.S. Open Cup proved quite fruitful for amateur sides, and the third round shapes up to be quite similar.

Of the 12 third round matches, two of them will see amateur talent take on each other. Jacksonville Armada, who took down in-state and former NASL rivals the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the second round, will face Miami United, who also down a former NASL opponent in Miami FC 2.

The other amateur on amateur showdown sees NTX Rayados of the USASA face the NPSL’s FC Wichita.

This means there will be at least two amateur clubs getting the shot to face MLS opposition, as Christos FC did last year.

There are three other amateurs still involved as well. The Ocean City Nor’easters will return to North Carolina to take on North Carolina FC, Elm City Express will also head south to face the Charleston Battery, and Sporting Arizona will host Fresno FC.

Here’s the full slate of matches to take place on May 23:

North Carolina FC vs. Ocean City Nor’easters

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. FC Cincinnati

Richmond Kickers vs. Penn FC

Jacksonville Armada FC vs. Miami United FC

Charleston Battery vs. Elm City Express

Louisville City FC vs. Saint Louis FC

Nashville SC vs. Mississippi Brilla FC

NTX Rayados vs. FC Wichita

San Antonio FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sporting AZ FC vs. Fresno FC

FC Golden State Force vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Reno 1868 FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC