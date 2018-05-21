USL Week 10: A Look Back

Week 10 of the USL started with a bang in a hugely entertaining Friday night match.

The Portland Timbers 2 and LA Galaxy II combined for ten goals in a match that played a lot closer than the lopsided scoreline suggests. Four goals in the final ten minutes from the Timbers 2 put an exclamation point on the victory against Los Dos.

Let’s take a look at all the action from week 10:

Portland Timbers 2 7-3 LA Galaxy II

The Timbers 2 (6-3-2) set a record for the highest scoring game in club history with a hugely entertaining win over Los Dos(1-6-3). Foster Langsdorf led the way with a hat trick, while Eryk Williamson, Marvin Loria, Victor Arboleda, and Augustine Williams also chipped in for the Timbers 2. Efrain Alvarez continued his strong run of form scoring a pair of goals, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the high flying Timbers 2.

Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds

A coaching change may have helped the Rowdies (4-5-1) earn their first point in their last four matches, relying on Joe Cole’s goal to hold the Riverhounds (4-0-5) to a draw. An early goal from Lance Rozeboom was cancelled out by two straight goals from the Riverhounds thanks to Max Lachowecki’s own goal and Romeo Parkes. It seemed like Bob Lilley’s side were on their way to snatching a road victory until Cole’s low free kick found the back of the net.

Charlotte Independence 2-1 Toronto FC II

The Independence (4-3-2) might be streaking, winning their second straight over TFC II (0-8-2). A 28th minute Jorge Herrera penalty, and the game winning goal from Eamon Zayed gave the Independence their second straight victory. TFC II are still winless in 2018, and are now losers of four straight.

Indy Eleven 1-2 Bethlehem Steel FC

The Steel (4-4-2) continued their strong form from midweek to get a second consecutive victory against Indy Eleven (4-3-2). All of the goals in this one came in the second half. Santi Moar opened the scoring for the Steel FC before Zach Steinberger brought the teams level in the 70th minute. Four minutes later, the Steel found the winner from Prosper Chiluya on a strike from distance that bounced just in front of the keeper and found the back of the net. The Steel move up into fifth place in the eastern conference thanks to the victory.

Charleston Battery 0-0 Ottawa Fury FC

Maxime Crepeau earned the point for the Fury (2-4-3) in this match, stopping a penalty shot from Ataulla Guerra in the 50th minute to deny the Battery (5-2-3). The Fury kept the Battery’s offense in check, and neither side could find the back of the net. The draw extends the undefeated streak for both the Fury and Battery. The Fury are now unbeaten in their last four games while the Battery push their undefeated streak to seven.

FC Cincinnati 4-1 North Carolina FC

FCC (6-2-2) extended their stay at the top of the eastern conference standings with a dominant victory over NCFC (2-4-2). Marios Lomis saved face for the visitors with an 86th minute goal, but the match was already well out of reach. Nazmi Albadawi’s brace led the way for FCC, with Emmanuel Ledesma and Danni Konig adding to the score sheet. Ledesma has now contributed to seven of FCC’s eight goals in the month of May, a strong run of form for the newcomer.

Louisville City FC 2-1 Atlanta United 2

A stoppage-time penalty kick stopped LCFC () from dropping points in a third straight game over struggling ATL 2 (). Cameron Lancaster opened the scoring in the 24th minute for the home side. Minutes later, Laurent Kissiedou leveled the match with a deflected shot from long range. LCFC forward Luke Spencer drew a foul in the box, allowing Ilija Ilic to score the game winner from the penalty spot. LCFC remain in second place, a point behind leaders FCC.

OKC Energy FC 1-0 Colorado Springs Switchbacks

OKC Energy (2-8-0) put an end to their eight match losing streak with a shutout performance at home over the Switchbacks (4-6-2). Callum Ross’s 82nd minute goal not only won the match for OKC Energy, but it broke a scoreless streak that had nearly reached 600 minutes during their poor run of form. The Switchbacks remain in the top half of the table with the loss, but have now suffered three straight road defeats.

Rio Grande Valley 0-0 Swope Park Rangers

Eric Dick stood tall for the Rangers (4-2-4), earning a draw against a Toros (1-3-6) team that seemed extra motivated, and outplayed the visitors for much of the match. Dick stopped six shots on the way to the 0-0 draw, including stopping a Bryam Rebellon penalty kick in the first half.

San Antonio FC 1-1 Tulsa Roughnecks FC

SAFC (3-2-5) were left frustrated after drawing the Roughnecks (0-4-6) Saturday night. SAFC had the majority of possession and chances, but they could not make them count against a surprisingly stout Roughneck’s defensive display. Omar Gordon’s 6th minute goal seemed to be a harbinger of things to come, only for the Roughnecks to settle the game down and snatch an equalizer in the second half from Joaquin Rivas. The Roughnecks are still winless in 2018.

Phoenix Rising FC 1-3 Sacramento Republic FC

Phoenix Rising (6-2-3) failed a major test against one of the western conferences best teams, falling at home to Sac Republic (6-2-3). After winning three straight matches, Phoenix Rising lost this one early, surrendering two first half goals to Sac Republic’s Cameron Iwasa and Vilyan Bijev. Chris Cortez pulled one back for the home side in the 62nd minute, but Wilson Kneeshaw put the game away in the 88th minute to ensure the victory for the visitors. Sac Republic and Phoenix Rising share the same record in the western conference with the latter holding second place thanks to goal differential.

Reno 1868 FC 1-1 Seattle Sounders FC 2

1868 FC (3-3-5) extended their own unbeaten streak to seven games with a spirited draw against the Sounders FC 2 (2-6-2). Jerry van Ewijk scored his first goal of the season with a volley from the top of the box. Not to be outdone, David Estrada provided the equalizer off his head on a lofted pass to the back post from Jesse Daley. The Sounders FC 2 will feel hard done with failing to take all three points in this match, but the draw stopped their losing streak at two straight.

Las Vegas Lights FC 0-2 Real Monarchs SLC

The Lights (2-3-4) are in free fall following their second straight defeat. The Monarchs (8-1-1) got their fourth straight victory on goals from Sebastian Velasquez in the 3rd minute, and Josh Heard in the 22nd minute to see the victory out. The Monarchs defense took care of the rest, keeping the Lights offense at bay, and keeping the home side from finding any real chances to climb back into the match. The Monarchs extended their lead in the western conference to four points with the victory.