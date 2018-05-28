USMNT vs. Bolivia: Live Commentary

For the third time in 2018, the U.S. Men’s National Team is set for friendly action.

The U.S. faces off with CONMEBOL representative Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. on Monday. This will be the first action for the USMNT since a 1-0 friendly win over Paraguay back in March. Youth is the highlight of Dave Sarachan’s roster this time around, with the average age of the 23-man squad being 22 years old.

Eric Lichaj captains the USMNT for the first time in his career, while Antonee Robinson, Alex Bono, Erik Palmer-Brown and Josh Sargent are each earning their first caps. Christian Pulisic headlines the starting XI, while Tim Weah and Weston McKennie also get the nod.

The boys in 🔴⚪️&🔵. Here's how our young squad will line up for #USAvBOL. Lineup notes » https://t.co/hXJivOtHZ6 pic.twitter.com/nfdOsDJcRT — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) May 28, 2018

