USMNT vs. Bolivia: Live Commentary

For the third time in 2018, the U.S. Men’s National Team is set for friendly action.
The U.S. faces off with CONMEBOL representative Bolivia at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. on Monday. This will be the first action for the USMNT since a 1-0 friendly win over Paraguay back in March. Youth is the highlight of Dave Sarachan’s roster this time around, with the average age of the 23-man squad being 22 years old.
Eric Lichaj captains the USMNT for the first time in his career, while Antonee Robinson, Alex Bono, Erik Palmer-Brown and Josh Sargent are each earning their first caps. Christian Pulisic headlines the starting XI, while Tim Weah and Weston McKennie also get the nod.
The SBI Staff will be offering updates and analysis in the comments section below, so feel free to follow along, and as always, please feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions below.
Enjoy the action.
Good evening all and thanks for joining us as always. Fun lineup from the USMNT with several first-time starters. Personally, really looking forward to seeing Antonee Robinson and how he handles things at left back given the obvious weakness that position has been.
As for those of you with questions regarding why X player or players aren’t in the lineup, several players are being rested for European-based friendlies while those that are leaving are getting the chance at playing time. Expect substitutions to reflect that a bit as well.
And we’re off from Talen Energy Stadium! Should be a fun one indeed.
First shot for either side is a scuffed effort from Bolivia just outside of the box. 3′
Bolivia’s Rodrigo Vargas is down and getting treatment by the medics. 3′
EPB & Z over Miazga/CCV? Surprised?
