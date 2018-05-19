Video: Matt Miazga scores as Vitesse secures Europa League spot

It remains to be seen where Matt Miazga will play next season but, with a goal from the defender leading the way, Vitesse will be playing in the Europa League.

Miazga scored Vitesse’s second goal of the day and fifth on aggregate as Vitesse toppled FC Utrecht over two legs. Following a 3-2 first leg win at home, Vitesse took care of business on the road on Saturday in a 2-1 victory.

Miazga’s finish came in the 28th minute after Utrecht aided Vitesse’s cause with an 18th minute own goal. Utrecht opened the second half with a goal to make things interesting, but Vitesse held on for a 5-3 win over the two-legged tie.

The win concludes the defender’s second season on loan with the Dutch club.

Here’s a closer look at Miazga’s goal: