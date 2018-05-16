Wednesday Kickoff: Buffon preps for retirement; Everton, West Ham search for new managers and more

While one of the game’s stars prepares for retirement, two big Premier League clubs begin the hunt for new managers.

Gianluigi Buffon’s agent says the goalkeeper is preparing for his retirement send-off. (REPORT)

Everton has announced the departure of manager Sam Allardyce. (REPORT)

David Moyes has left West Ham with a replacement expected “within the next 10 days”. (REPORT)

Marseille is nearing a move for Mario Balotelli. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard won’t fully commit his future to Chelsea until he sees what moves the club makes. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly eyeing moves for Chelsea’s Willian and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly after midfielder Jean-Michel Seri. (REPORT)