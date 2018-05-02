Wednesday Kickoff: Marcelo admits handball, Gerrard in talks with Rangers and more

A controversial incident from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash takes centerstage while one former Champions League hero could be set to step into coaching.

Marcelo admitted to an uncalled handball in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Steven Gerrard says there is truth to reports linking him with Rangers’ managerial position and that the two sides have had “positive talks”. (REPORT)

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is reportedly concerned about his future with the club. (REPORT)

Mauro Icardi’s agent has reportedly reached out to Manchester United about a potential move. (REPORT)

Jack Wilshere reiterated that Arsenal is “where I want to be” amid recent contract talks. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly not willing to meet Lazio’s pricetag for midfielder Sergej Milenkovic-Savic. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Rocco Commisso offers few new ideas and even fewer details with his recent proposal. (READ)

Real Madrid held off Bayern in UCL action. (READ)

Kellyn Acosta is on the brink of a return from injury. (READ)

Johnny Russell is thriving with Sporting KC thanks to some quickly-found chemistry in the attack. (READ)

Miguel Almiron won SBI MLS Player of the Month honors. (READ)

With the Concacaf Champions League over, TFC is now dealing with some major injury issues. (READ)