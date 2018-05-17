Whitecaps, Quakes split points in wide open tie

Wednesday night’s lone MLS match certainly had chances and had quite a few goals, but it did not have a winner.

The San Jose Earthquakes split points with the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place as the two teams settled for a 2-2 draw. The draw continues poor runs of form for both teams, who combine for just two wins in their past 16 matches.

Cristian Techera opened the scoring for the Whitecaps in the 19th minute, firing home a Yordy Reyna through ball for the opener. Just moments before halftime, though, the match was level on a Danny Hoesen goal in stoppage time of the first half.

Moments into the second, Nick Lima smashed a stunning goal, giving the Quakes the lead. However, that lead was gone by the 64th as Reyna deflected a header off a defender and in for a split of the points.

MAN OF THE MATCH

After recently being left off of Peru’s provisional World Cup squad, Yordy Reyna put in a strong performance with a goal and an assist.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The most memorable moment of Wednesday’s clash was Lima’s stunner, a goal that will be up for Goal of the Week this week.

MATCH TO FORGET

Shea Salinas was outmuscled on Reyna’s header and then saw the ball deflect off his back and in, capping a frustrating sequence with an equalizing goal.