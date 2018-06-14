2018-19 English Premier League schedule announced

The 2018 FIFA World Cup may have kicked off in Russia on Thursday, but it was also a big day for fans of the English Premier League around the globe.
The 2018-19 Premier League schedule was unveiled Thursday morning, with it getting underway on Saturday, August 11th. The season concludes on May 12, 2019.
Week 1 gets off with a bang, as defending champion Manchester City travels to London to face off with Arsenal. Manchester United faces Leicester City at Old Trafford, while Tottenham visits Newcastle United.
New Years Day also features two of the league’s top teams squaring off as Liverpool travels to Manchester City.
Here are all of the Opening Day fixtures in full:
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. West Ham United
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton
A full rundown of every team’s schedule can be found at the Premier League website.
