A closer look at the World Cup Round of 16 schedule

The group stages are over and the real tournament is about to begin as the World Cup knockout rounds kick off.

Knockout round matches begin on Saturday as the Round of 16 kicks off following a thrilling group stage. The reigning champions, Germany, are officially out of the hunt after crashing in group play, meaning there will be a new champion from the 16 teams still left in the competition.

It begins on Saturday with a clash of heavyweights as France takes on Lionel Messi and Argentina after the latter narrowly survived their own group. Uruguay and Portugal close the day, setting the stage for a potential clash between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, Spain leads the action against hosts Russia as La Roja appear to be in a favorable side of the bracket. Croatia, meanwhile, has the look of another potential contender as they face Christian Eriksen’s Denmark.

Action rolls into Monday when El Tri looks to get over their Round of 16 curse as Mexico takes on Brazil while Belgium faces off with Japan as the Red Devils look to capitalize on a much-discussed golden generation.

Finally, Tuesday closes the Round of 16 with Sweden’s clash with Switzerland before Colombia faces off with England in the last match of the round.

Here’s a full look at the Round of 16 schedule:

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

10 a.m. – FOX, Telemundo – France vs. Argentina
2 p.m. – FOX, Telemundo – Uruguay vs. Portugal

SUNDAY, JULY 1

10 a.m. – FOX, Telemundo – Spain vs. Russia
2 p.m. – FOX, Telemundo – Croatia vs. Denmark

MONDAY, JULY 2

10 a.m. – FS1, Telemundo – Brazil vs. Mexico
2 p.m. – FOX, Telemundo – Belgium vs. Japan

TUESDAY, JULY 3

10 a.m. – FS1, Telemundo – Sweden vs. Switzerland
2 p.m. – FOX, Telemundo – Colombia vs. England

