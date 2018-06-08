A look at what the USMNT roster could have looked like in Russia

The U.S. Men’s National Team isn’t going to be in Russia next week for the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
It’s a reality that keeps hitting fans harder as as 32 other nations set their sights on the sport’s biggest tournament.
While the current focus is on youth and gearing up for the 2022 World Cup cycle, not many of the young stars in the talent pool would’ve received a call-up if the USMNT qualified for Russia.
Banking on experience, in-form players and a the best of the young group, we took our best shot at predicting what the 2018 World Cup roster might have looked like:
Goalkeepers
Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, Zack Steffen
Once seen as the most stable position on the roster, goalkeeper is suddenly becoming one of the top concerns moving forward for the USMNT.
The young collection of goalkeepers that was supposed to take over for Tim Howard and Brad Guzan never reached their full potential, which is why the experienced netminders would be on the plane to Russia.
Out of the next generation, Zack Steffen appears to be the frontrunner for the No. 1 shirt due to his tremendous form with the Columbus Crew over the last year-and-a-half.
Whether Steffen has the quality right now to start on the World Cup stage is up in the air, which is why he’s brought along in the squad to gain experience and kickstart the process for the 2022 World Cup cycle.
Missed the Cut: Bill Hamid, Ethan Horvath
Defenders
DeAndre Yedlin, Jorge Villafana, John Brooks, Tim Ream, Geoff Cameron, Matt Miazga, Eric Lichaj
The integration of younger players in defense is going to have to wait until after Russia, as the Americans rely on more experience to get through another tournament.
DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafana are locks to start at the two full back positions, while Eric Lichaj is a solid third option just in case one of the two is out of form or goes down.
John Brooks is the unquestioned No. 1 center back on the depth chart, and he is one of the first names written on the matchday lineup sheet.
Brooks’ center back partner would be up for debate between the experienced Geoff Cameron, the in-form Tim Ream or the face of the future Matt Miazga.
Cameron’s been paired with Brooks the most of the three, which would lead you to believe he’d be the frontrunner, but you can’t ignore the season-long catalog of performances Ream produced during Fulham’s promotion campaign.
Missed the Cut: Omar Gonzalez, Graham Zusi, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Walker Zimmerman
Midfielders
Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic, Alejandro Bedoya, Weston McKennie, Fabian Johnson, Darlington Nagbe, Danny Williams, Gyasi Zardes, Paul Arriola
Before you lash out at Michael Bradley’s inclusion, he’s still one of the top five American players, and it would be silly not to have him captaining the squad in Russia.
Christian Pulisic, who is a potential future captain of the USMNT, is the second easy choice to make when selecting the midfield group. After that, it gets harder as we try and plug in players for the needs of the squad.
As the USMNT’s Swiss Army knife, Alejandro Bedoya receives a call for Russia, while Gyasi Zardes’ flexibility to start out on the wing shifts him into the midfield category.
Fabian Johnson brings pace on the wings, while Darlington Nagbe’s technical ability in the final third is vital for combination with Pulisic behind the forwards.
Paul Arriola serves as a well-rounded experienced part of the depth chart, or as a spot started in a group stage game in the tier of attack beneath the forward.
While Bradley may start by himself in defensive midfield, it’s wise to have an experienced body like Danny Williams as his direct back-up.
The final choice in midfield comes down to Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. Both players deserve the honor, but we’re going with experienced gained from a hardened league like the Bundesliga over MLS by a slight edge.
Missed The Cut: Tyler Adams, Wil Trapp, Kellyn Acosta, Benny Feilhaber
Forwards
Clint Dempsey, Bobby Wood, Andrija Novakovich, Josh Sargent
With Jozy Altidore injured, the USMNT needs to find goals from somewhere else at a major competition once again.
Clint Dempsey is the obvious choice in terms of experience, and he’ll break Landon Donovan’s USMNT scoring record during the group stage.
Bobby Wood is in terrible form, and if he was representing any other country, he’d probably be on the outside looking in, but the USMNT forward depth chart is scant.
As the in-form member of the group, Andrija Novakovich receives a spot on the plane to Russia, while the raw talent displayed by Josh Sargent in small glimpses earns him the final spot on the roster.
Although the USMNT could’ve opted for older, more in-form options, Sargent is the future and it’s worth taking a chance on him.
Missed the Cut: Jozy Altidore, Dom Dwyer, Teal Bunbury
The younger forwards probably wouldn’t have made the squad. Or at least more than one token, for purposes of exposure to the camp and atmosphere, which would probably be Sargent. In theory McKennie might have stood a chance but then if we’d made it maybe even a few more would have been in for a shot as well. It’s kind of a counter-factual exercise but it was always going to be an old fart team qualifying with kids coming up behind it, and a question of when they were ready. But the reality is they weren’t ready fast enough so meh.
I think the GK/D/M lists look superficially more impressive than they are. Brand names heavily on the wane. There is a reason we are watching. Defense in particular is a mix of past it/ never was. I’d be more interested in a future oriented 23 than in pretending this bunch was any good, which reality is, they weren’t.
IV and Byrdman, I think the purpose of the article was to guess who would have been called in for the WC not necessarily who is our best 23. Arena would have likely added some youth (McKennie, maybe a young forward given injuries to AJ and Jozy) but would not have launched a complete overhaul. I don’t see any way Arena would have taken Cameron or left off OG. Of course, perhaps he would have had JGone to choose if we had qualified. Williams health is still a question, and I’m not sure Arena would have brought FJ given his long injury time this season. Somehow I think Bruce would have also brought Zusi just to mess with people. I think its also funny that Joe listed Zardes as a midfielder, if we’ve learned anything over the past year its that he’s a CF not a winger.
I don’t think you can’t say Michael Bradley is still one of the top 5 players. I watched him turn the ball over last weekend 2 times in the first 6 minutes that led directly to 2 wide open scoring opportunities. He just isn’t anywhere near the player we all remember for those 8-10 years. I don’t have a personal grudge against him coming back. He had a young family, and received a GREAT contract. Wise decision. At some point in your life, it differs for everyone, you have to make the best decision for your family and move on. He did. I am ready to move on as well.
this us team would SUCK and be so boring to watch. and not go far. i think we did the world a favor by not qualifying this time around.
Do you really think that we did the World a favor by sending Panama there instead of USMNT?
that’s a good point. i think concacaf sucks after costa rica and should have done the world a favor by losing the play-in game with oceania or whatever for the fourth wc spot or whatever.
i agree with imperative about the youth. and i am equally intrigued and excited about the new generation of American coaches coming up the ranks. (and i’m not just saying that because i want an american coach.) what marsch and berhalter and now friedel are doing as mls coaches is something that we’ve simply not seem before in us soccer coaching, is it? new tactics, new strategies. the hard press team, the transition team. we’ve not seem these before in mls, have we? it’s truly exciting to me to wonder what our future national team might be like with our exciting new players PLAYING IN A SYSTEM WITH ONE OF OUR EXCITING,NEW COACHES like jesse marsch, for example. that’s the other half of it, and that’s what i really want to see.
the us military is testing out “iron man legs” (google it) – artificial robotic legs that a soldier wears on his body to help him to march across challenging terrain. in the future, our national team can use this when we play away games in concacaf on their horrible, pot hole filled pitches. using the iron man legs will help our players to avoid injury and “getting concacaf’ed”. so i think it’s good.
Ok yesterday I said your idea to let the fans vote for the USMNT was the dumbest idea I had heard on SBI comments but you’ve just passed it. Two cents did your eight-year-old hijack your account?
Or they can grow some balls and actually run and work hard
