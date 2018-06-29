BWP, Giovinco, Steffen and more named to 2018 MLS All-Star Game roster

BWP, Giovinco, Steffen and more named to 2018 MLS All-Star Game roster

After announcing the Fan XI earlier this week, Major League Soccer announced the rest of the roster for the 2018 MLS All-Star Game after unveiling the starting lineup last week.

Bradley Wright-Phillips, Sebastian Giovinco and Zack Steffen were among the selections that round out the roster for the game on August 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Juventus.

Sixteen teams will be represented at the game, with Atlanta United boasting five starters.

The New York Red Bulls have three All-Star Game participants in Wright-Phillips, Aaron Long and Michael Murillo.

LAFC, LA Galaxy. New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City have two players each headed to Atlanta for All-Star week.

Chicago, Colorado, D.C., Philadelphia, Real Salt Lake, San Jose and Seattle don’t have a player on the All-Star Game roster.

2018 MLS All-Star Game Roster 

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Laurent Ciman (LAFC), Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United), Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact), Alexander Ring (New York City FC), Ilie Sanchez (Sporting Kansas City), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Wilfried Zahibo (New England Revolution)

Forwards: Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United), Carlos Vela (LAFC), David Villa (New York City FC), Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls)

Comments

7 comments
  • bizzy

    NO JOZY ALTIDORE
    NO MICHAEL BRADLEY
    NO CLINT DEMPSEY
    NO DARRINGTON NABGE
    NO GYASI ZARDES
    NO MATT BESLER
    NO TIM HOWARD
    NO PAUL ARRIOLA
    NO DAMARCUS BEASLEY
    NO ALEJANDRO BEDOYA
    NO KELLYN ACOSTA
    —-
    …….And these guys were going to represent the stars and stripes in a WORLD CUP?!!!! 🤣😂😂

    Like

    Reply
      • johnnyrazor

        Zardes has had a good first half, but Martinez, BWP, and Vela have been better. There is no way that MLS has an all-star exhibition without Zlatan, Villa, and Giovinco so Zardes is out. Giovinco probably hasn’t earned a spot based on this season alone but deserves it from the last three for sure.

        Like

