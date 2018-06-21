Denmark, Australia play to back-and-forth draw

Group C remains wide open as Denmark and Australia played to a back-and-forth tie on Thursday.

An early goal from Christian Eriksen was canceled out by a VAR-assisted Mile Jedinak penalty kick as the Danes settled for a 1-1 draw with the Socceroos on Thursday. The result pushes Denmark to four points through two games while Australia picked up the team’s first point following an opening loss to France.

Denmark jumped into the lead just seven minutes into the match as their best player stepped up with an early goal. On the end of a lay-off from Nicolai Jørgensen, Eriksen rifled a shot first time to push the Danes ahead early.

That lead lasted until the 39th minute when VAR assisted Australia’s equalizing goal. Review confirmed a handball call on Yussuf Poulsen, awarding the Socceroos a penalty kick, which Mile Jedinak buried from the spot. Poulsen received a yellow for the incident, his second of the young tournament.

Both teams enjoyed spells of possession, starting early with a set piece chance on either side. While the two teams combined for 22 shots, they only put eight on target in a match that saw both sides squander solid looks.

Australia created the better chances late, forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a pair of saves in the 88th minute to preserve the draw.

Denmark sits on four points heading into its final group match and will wrap up the group stage with a clash against France on Tuesday. Australia takes on Peru on Tuesday needing a win and a Denmark loss to have any chance of reaching the knockout round.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Christian Eriksen’s first-half finish was brilliant, and he showed his quality throughout, even if his teammates didn’t match his form.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Thursday’s match turned to VAR to determine a penalty decision, and they got it right before Jedinak buried the equalizer.

MATCH TO FORGET

For the second straight game, Poulsen conceded a penalty kick and, after being spared by a miss on the first, Denmark dropped points because of it on Thursday.