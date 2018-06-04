Dos Santos brothers, Vela, Guardado headline Mexico's final World Cup squad

A trio of MLS stars headline Juan Carlos Osorio’s final Mexico squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Carlos Vela, Giovani dos Santos and Jonathan dos Santos have been named to El Tri’s final squad ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The roster notably includes several big-names battling injury as Andres Guardado, Hector Moreno and Diego Reyes were all named to the final 23-man roster despite fitness issues.

Erick Gutierrez has joined the team on the trip to Denmark for El Tri’s final pre-tournament friendly and will serve as a provisional replacement for Guardado or Reyes should injury issues prevent them from playing in Russia.

The roster has 12 players that play in Europe, a record for an El Tri World Cup squad, while a total of 16 players on the squad have played in a World Cup before, including veteran Rafa Marquez.

El Tri will open the World Cup on June 17 against Germany.

Here’s a full look at Mexico’s final squad;

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege)

Defenders: Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrrey)

Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy) Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy),  Hector Herrera (Porto), Andres Guardado (Real Betis)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Jesus Corona (Porto) Oribe Peralta (America), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV)

