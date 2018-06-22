Eric Lichaj completes transfer to Hull City

As was rumored on Thursday, American full back Eric Lichaj has completed the anticipated move to Hull City in the English Football League Championship.

Lichaj moves to the Tigers for an undisclosed fee from Nottingham Forest, where he had made 190 appearances since first joining on a free transfer from Aston Villa in 2013. He scored six goals during his time there, including a double in an FA Cup match against Arsenal this past season.

“I’m excited about playing here and I’m looking forward to getting started with preseason next week,” Lichaj said in a statement. “It’s a fresh start for me and I want to repay Hull City for the faith that they have shown in me by bringing me here. I’ll be working my hardest, as I always do, every day in training and on matchdays.”

He signed a two-year deal with the club with an option for a third season.

Hull City finished 18th in the Championship last season and were in the Premier League as recently as the 2016-17 season.