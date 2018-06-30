FC Dallas bounces back with win over Loons

The best way to get over a lopsided defeat is simple enough. Win.

FC Dallas bounced back for a tough loss in New Jersey last weekend by edging Minnesota United 1-0 away from home on Friday. Roland Lamah continued his impressive season scoring the winning goal in the 59th minute.

After a scoreless first-half which saw a combined five efforts on goal, Dallas used a set piece to break the deadlock.

Lamah got on the end of Santiago Mosquera’s cross and headed into the bottom-left corner. It was the forward’s seventh goal of the 2018 season, and his second in the month of June.

Jesse Gonzalez was called into action twice later in the half to help preserve the clean sheet. First, the American keeper pushed away Brett Kallman’s strike in the 62nd minute before keeping out rookie Mason Toye out from long-range.

Gonzalez made five saves in total as Dallas snatched their ninth victory of the season. Oscar Pareja’s side are in second place and level with Sporting KC on 32 points.

They next entertain Atlanta United next on July 4th, while Minnesota (5-10-1) hosts Toronto FC on the same day.

Man of the Match

Lamah played the hero for Dallas, scoring the winning goal on the road.

Moment of the Match

Gonzalez’s late save on Toye helped preserve the clean sheet as Dallas bounced back in fine fashion.

Match to Forget

Christian Ramirez was held to one shot in total, but zero on goal in the defeat for the Loons.