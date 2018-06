Freddy Adu opened his account with USL side Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night.

Adu, who also turned 29 on Saturday, got his left boot on a ball near the left side of the net to score Las Vegas’ second goal of the contest against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

🔥 HERE IT IS 🔥@FreddyAdu’s first goal with Lights FC, a beautiful lefty finish to put is up 2-0 in a must-win match. #LVvCOS | @PlazaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/JGjrzeihVY — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) June 3, 2018

Since joining the Lights, Adu has made six appearances, with four of them being starts.

The Lights went on to win the contest 4-1, with Carlos Alvarez, Matt Thomas and Samuel Ochoa scoring the other tallies.