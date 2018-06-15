Friday Kickoff: Ronaldo settles tax case, Bale expected to stay in Madrid, and more

Two of Real Madrid’s big stars headline Friday’s news.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached a settlement in his tax evasion case as he will pay an 18.8 million euro fine and a two-year suspended sentence. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale reportedly wants to stay at Real Madrid following the hiring of Julen Lopetegui. (REPORT)

Real Madrid has agreed to a $52.2 million to sign Santos star Rodrygo. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly determined to hold on to Anthony Martial despite reports that the winger wants to leave. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly pushing to hire Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri. (REPORT)

Leeds United has hired Marcelo Bielsa as manager. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Russia cruised past Saudi Arabia to open the World Cup. (REPORT)

Aleksandr Golovin earned honors as SBI’s Player of the Day on Thursday. (REPORT)

Following six consecutive Round of 16 losses, Mexico is hoping 2018 is the year they can take things further. (REPORT)

Tyler Adams and Luis Robles sounded off regarding the 2026 World Cup. (REPORT)