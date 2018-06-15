Friday Kickoff: Ronaldo settles tax case, Bale expected to stay in Madrid, and more

Friday Kickoff: Ronaldo settles tax case, Bale expected to stay in Madrid, and more

Featured

Friday Kickoff: Ronaldo settles tax case, Bale expected to stay in Madrid, and more

Two of Real Madrid’s big stars headline Friday’s news.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached a settlement in his tax evasion case as he will pay an 18.8 million euro fine and a two-year suspended sentence. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale reportedly wants to stay at Real Madrid following the hiring of  Julen Lopetegui. (REPORT)

Real Madrid has agreed to a $52.2 million to sign Santos star Rodrygo. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly determined to hold on to Anthony Martial despite reports that the winger wants to leave. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly pushing to hire Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri. (REPORT)

Leeds United has hired Marcelo Bielsa as manager. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Russia cruised past Saudi Arabia to open the World Cup. (REPORT)

Aleksandr Golovin earned honors as SBI’s Player of the Day on Thursday. (REPORT)

Following six consecutive Round of 16 losses, Mexico is hoping 2018 is the year they can take things further. (REPORT)

Tyler Adams and Luis Robles sounded off regarding the 2026 World Cup. (REPORT)

, , , Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home