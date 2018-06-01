Friday Kickoff: Pochettino linked to Real Madrid, Neymar misses training and more

Even with the World Cup nearing, Real Madrid’s managerial position remains the main focus with Tottenham’s current boss emerging as a candidate.

Linked with the Real Madrid job, Mauricio Pochettino says, “When Real Madrid call you, you have to listen to them”. (REPORT)

Neymar missed Brazil practice on Thursday as he continues to work towards full fitness ahead of the World Cup. (REPORT)

Manhcester United is reportedly interested in Gareth Bale. However, Real Madrid has not yet indicated if the club wishes to sell. (REPORT)

Diego Costa says he believes Antoine Griezmann will stay with Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly set to pursue Roma’s Alisson as the club considers parting ways with Thibault Courtois. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid is reportedly nearing a deal for Djibril Sidibe. (REPORT)

Matteo Kovacic’s agent says the midfielder will not leave Real Madrid. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Back with the USMNT, Tyler Adams is looking forward to continued growth in two big friendlies. (READ)

Don Garber and Brad Friedel headline the 2018 class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. (READ)

Friedel says that New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has what it takes to play for the USMNT. (READ)

SBI released the latest edition of the SBI MLS Power Rankings. (READ)

Precourt Sports Ventures released renderings of a potential Austin stadium. (READ)

Zinedine Zidane stepped down at Real Madrid. (READ)