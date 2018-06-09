Green, Mbappe score as USMNT holds on for draw with France

The U.S. Men’s National Team was set up to provide France with one final test before Les Bleus take off for Russia. When all was said and done, though, the USMNT put together a performance that few could have foreseen.
A first half goal from Julian Green was cancelled out by a late goal from Kylian Mbappe as the U.S. earned a 1-1 draw with France. Facing off with a World Cup contender, the U.S. held on to seal an impressive draw despite boasting a roster with an average age of just 23.
At the tail end of what was largely a lopsided first half, the U.S. poached a goal through Green, who scored his third goal in his fourth USMNT start. A cross in from Shaq Moore was misplayed by France’s Djibril Sidibe, leaving a loose ball for Green to pounce onto and fire past Hugo Lloris just before halftime.
The U.S. nearly held onto that lead for the duration of the match before finally conceding in the 78th minute. Mbappe, one of the final few French starters on the field at the time, tapped home a shot first-time to push the scoreline to 1-1.
Through the first 45 minutes, the U.S. could do little more than hang on for dear life as the frontline of Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann dictated much of the play. Paul Pogba had an active first half, hitting a shot off the post, as France had nearly all of the ball and created a bulk of the chances.
The U.S. did have a few moments, though, as the half wore on, and those small moments culminated in Green’s goal just before halftime.
Early into the second half, it appeared the U.S. had pushed the lead 2-0 only to see Bobby Wood’s goal ruled out for an offside call. After that, though, France got back on the front foot even as substitutions came into the match throughout the second half.
The second half did provide a scary moment for both teams, though as a clash of heads created a stoppage in play. Matt Miazga and Giroud were both left bloodied by the incident, and the two were taken out of the match shortly after. Erik Palmer-Brown replaced Miazga in the USMNT’s back five.
Eventually, though, France broke through as Mbappe finished off a driven cross from Benjamin Pavard. When all was said and done, France outshot the USMNT, 20-2, in the draw.
The USMNT will return to action this September with their first post-World Cup matches.
WHAT JUST HAPPENED? ‼️ ‼️ ‼️ THE WORLD CUP FAVORITES…..THE TEAM THAT BEAT ITALY 3 -1……..THE TEAM THE USA 🇺🇸 HAS NEVER SCORED ON…..SO AGAIN, WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENED 😲 ? ‼️ ‼️ ‼️
WITHOUT CHRISTIAN PULISIC TOO ‼️⁉️
Julian is behind Altidore and Bobby Wood 😂😂😂😂🤣
Robinson and Moore are not getting regular play time so should not be in the starting 11 😂😂😂😂🤣
Miazga and CCV took the back seat to Gonzo and Besler 😂😂😂😂🤣
As a USMNT fan, I was thrilled by the result. As a France fan, I was concerned but not panicked. This is what France will have to do deal with against Australia and, to a lesser extent, Denmark.
Our young guys looked solid and not at all intimidated. Yeah, the first half was horribly lopsided in terms of possession and shots on goal. But I thought we looked pretty good in the second half. Nice way to finish this stretch of 3 games. They should leave France with their heads held high.
USA could have probably played a lot better but they were cautious and gave France too much respect. But that is completely understandable. I think this is a game where they say to themselves, “we belong”, and next time they play a big soccer nation they will play with more confidence and take more chances.
I hope we are completely done with the mainstays from the last World Cup cycle, except for Pulisic, Yedlin, Brooks, Wood, and maybe Nagbe. Corona and Villafania should no longer be there for example.
I don’t even want to see any farewell friendlies for the likes of Dempsey, Altidore, Howard and Bradley. Let Trinidad be the last time they wear the USA jersey.
And wow this website is kind of dead now.
Hogwash, they played conservative to get the result. They can open up the game and get a few more chances but they also probably lose 3-1 or 3-2 in the process. Americans need to learn that sometimes THIS is the game plan that works.
UCLABRUINGREAT
I totally agree with you about players from the last world cup🌍 cycle. Its a blessing we didn’t make Russia 2018🇷🇺, because can you imagine STILL dealing with…..
————WOOD————-ALTIDORE—————
———————-PULISIC——————————-
———NAGBE—————–ARRIOLA—————-
———————BRADLEY——————————
VILLAFANA————————————–YEDLIN
—————BESLER———-GONZALEZ————–
———————-HOWARD—————————–
(LOST TO T&T)
Or
———-ALTIDORE ——————-WOOD———
JOHNSON —–NAGBE—-BRADLEY——PULISIC
VILLAFANA—-REAM—–CAMERON———-ZUSI
————————HOWARD————————-
(LOST TO COSTA RICA)
Blessings come in different shapes and sizes. Thank goodness our failure evolved in grooming the young troops
This is a new generation of players that we are pinning our hopes of a brighter future on. If we’ve already decided that this will be another generation that can’t play with the ball at their feet and will always be out-possessed and have to bunker all-game, then let’s all just stop paying attention now.
This was a friendly, not a game where the result matters. I don’t want to see the same old habits. The tone needs to be set now. I would have gladly taken a 3-1 France win if it meant a conscious effort by team USA to be aggressive, take players on, and try and retain possession and score goals.
Like I said though, for the first time out I understand them being timid, but next time out they need to play with more aggression in attack.
Well, I took some stick for saying start the kids in goal and the back, there’s what they can do. Parker is the pure defender this team has lacked for a long time. The wingbacks can play, though I think Robinson is a head above. And why were people even trying to tell me Hamid over Steffen?
I think they still need to find a few more backs, CCV isn’t necessarily the future, nor is Miazga, but I thought this game showed we can execute a defending game plan and have some guys in the back two lines now who can play.
Green’s future is unknown but if he’s going to Only Score Big Goals on Big Teams then surely that’s someone to have around at least for a bench player.
Wood was underwhelming and my theory is forward is going to be a surprise position where we need work. You will have the old guard and some new options but there isn’t anyone on a Dempsey Level tear right now. So it will be interesting how the position progresses.
Yep that still a concern
Green should quit club football and just play for the national team.(sort of sarcasm) He does a lot better in big games, I guess. I remember when a young Wayne Rooney was scoring for the English national team before he was doing much for Everton. But Man U took him on and he translated his national team form to his club team. Maybe Green can follow that path.
I thought Trapp was the mid who played best, Adams decent, McKennie a lot of effort in a team game but often sloppy.
I think what we saw today was the next two months is really important for a number of these young players.
Moore: He basically got time with Levante mid-year when they had a lot of injuries, can he find regular time with them or on loan? I agree with the assessment that most have that he’s Yedlin from 3 or 4 years ago.
Robinson: Can he win a spot at Everton if not where does his loan take him?
Adams: Did very well today, incredible motor. Is he going to RBL or is someone else going to swoop in? Supposedly some French clubs were scouting him today.
Weah: Formation didn’t fit for him today, would have liked to see him and Sargent up top together, but understand they were trying to get the result. Club situation also a big question for Tim
Wood: 2.Bundesliga or transfer?????????
Parks: Either there was an unnamed injury concern or he really didn’t rate. Another guy that needs first team time.
Green: Did nothing for 69 minutes but finished his chance when it came. Playing Gruether taught him that. He does have 4 goals in 10 caps including against France and Belgium (and Cuba and New Zealand). Where is he next year, Stuttgart seems to not want him?
Sargent: Will he play for the first team?
So here’s how the group came out
France 2-1-0 7 pts (I’m going to assume they would beat Bolivia)
Ireland 2-0-1 6 pts (again they would beat Bolivia)
USA 1-1-1 4 pts
Bolivia 0-0-3 0 pts
Great World Cup guys see in four years
I remember when people made comments like:
–
“you just can’t bring in new players to the national team and expect them to play well” (yet we change the WHOLE TEAM and tie France🇫🇷….in France🇫🇷)😂 or
“he doesn’t have the INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE like veteran players needed to play on the National team as a starter so he’s a bench player at best”……like they would come in and have to learn something TOTALLY DIFFERENT on the pitch 😂😂😂 or
–
–
that Altidore is the #️⃣1️⃣ striker for the USMNT😂 (because of stats gathered from goals⚽ score on teams like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 😂😂) or
How people tried to argue about the talent level of Julian Green, even though he came up the Bayern Munich ranks 🤔 or
–
–
THANK GOODNESS those days are dead 💀💀💀 and gone 😂😂😂😂🤣
Bizzy – I usually appreciate your input, but the excessive use of emojis today is making my eyes bleed and totally distracting from the content…
