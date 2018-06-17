Julian Green makes permanent move to Greuther Furth

Julian Green is headed back to Greuther Furth next season, but this time on a permanent basis.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder, who scored against France a week ago, was sold to the 2.Bundesliga side from Stuttgart on Sunday.

“The loan move of Julian to Fürth definitely made sense for all involved and it is thus logical that he should play for that club in the future. We wish Julian all the very best for his future career,” Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke said.

After struggling to find playing time in recent years, Green played 24 matches for Greuther Furth last season and found the back of the net on three occasions.

Green’s form in the 2.Bundesliga earned him a USMNT call-up for the recent set of friendlies against Bolivia, Republic of Ireland and France.