Manuel Neuer: Germany doesn't need to change following Mexico loss

Sunday’s loss to Mexico was certainly a setback for Germany, but one star doesn’t believe wholesale changes are necessary for the defending World Cup champions.

Manuel Neuer says he expects Germany to be just fine following the loss to El Tri. The defeat was Germany’s first World Cup opener loss since 1982 as the team now faces massive pressure ahead of clashes with Sweden and South Korea.

“I don’t think we need to take out one or two of the players to bring in new ones,” the goalkeeper told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re not thinking about changes in the squad or in the team but the quality is there throughout. For some of the players it’s the first tournament but there are also very experienced players.

“Everyone is raring to go again, on Monday in training it was clear the players were fired up. They were battling and of course battling for places, everybody wants to be involved in the games. Everyone is desperate to play. We are not scared of giving our own opinion to each other within the squad as to who we think should play.”

Neuer was one of a number of World Cup winners in the lineup for Germany on Sunday as the team’s attacking unit struggled against a resolute El Tri defense. One player singled out in particular was Mesut Ozil, whose struggles prompted former Germany star Stefan Effenberg to call for his benching.

Germany is set to face Sweden on Saturday following the Swedes’ 1-0 victory over South Korea in their group opener.