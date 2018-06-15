Maradona: U.S., Mexico, Canada don't deserve 2026 World Cup

One of the game’s legends has voiced his displeasure with the United bids’s 2026 World Cup victory.

Diego Maradona says he does not like the decision to host the 2026 tournament in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The Argentinian says the three lack success on the international level while adding that the U.S. and Canada lack the proper soccer culture.

Maradona played in Mexico in the 1986 World Cup, where he led Argentina to victory.

“I don’t like it,” Maradona said. “Mexico doesn’t deserve it. The Mexicans come up against Brazil or Germany… and ‘boom,’ they’re out.”

“There’s no passion,” Maradona added. “The Canadians may be good skiers, and the Americans wanted to have four periods of 25 [minutes] for the advertising.”

The United Bid defeated Morocco in a landslide vote on Wednesday.

