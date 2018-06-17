Mexico shocks defending champs Germany to open World Cup with win

Mexico was a heavy underdog in Sunday’s match against Germany, but El Tri stepped up in a big way in a shocking upset of the defending world champions.

El Tri used a swift counter attack in the first-half capped off by a Hirving Lozano goal to stun Germany, 1-0, in Moscow.

In a first-half which saw Mexico hold their own against the Germans, Juan Carlos Osorio’s side snatched the lead in the 35th minute. A counter attack by the Mexicans saw the PSV man Lozano net his eighth career senior goal as he slotted past Manuel Neuer after a nice set up by Javier Hernandez.

Guillermo Ochoa came up big just minutes later as he stretched out and saved Toni Kroos’ free kick that look destined for the top-right corner.

After halftime, Mexico failed to add to their lead early in the second-half after a two-on-one saw Chicharito’s pass drift wide of Carlos Vela in front of goal. Miguel Layun’s long run on a one-on-one later in the half could’ve iced it for Mexico, but the Porto man skied his effort over goal

Joshua Kimmich’s overhead kick soared over the crossbar in the 64th minute, adding to Germany’s frustration. Marco Reus came on as a substitute but also lacked the final product as he missed from close range in the 71st minute. Mario Gomez looked likely to chip past Ochoa in the 89th minute but the keeper was able to pester him enough to force his effort wide.

Despite continuous pressure by Germany, Mexico defended strongly and left their opponents frustrated at the final whistle. Ochoa made seven saves in the clean sheet, which propels Mexico to the top of Group F on three points. Germany suffered their second defeat in the month of June, and their first group stage defeat since 2010.

Germany is next in action on Saturday against Sweden, while Mexico faces off with South Korea on the same day.

Man of the Match

Lozano had a superb season domestically for PSV and that form carried over in the win on Sunday. The 22-year-old played the hero for his country in one of their biggest wins all-time at the World Cup.

Moment of the Match

Just one goal made the difference on Sunday as Lozano’s finish paved the way for the shocking upset.

Match to Forget

Mesut Ozil has always been a playmaker for Germany, but he was fairly quiet offensively for the Germans. Ozil had one shot, but zero on goal