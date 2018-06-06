Mexico won't punish players for pre-World Cup partying

Mexican players have escaped punishment for their celebratory ways.

Mexican tabloids reported that at least eight players were out late partying after their friendly victory over Scotland in Mexico City late Monday night. The Mexican Football Federation has also elected not to punish these players for their actions.

The tabloid photos surfaced as the team was travelling to Denmark ahead of the World Cup.

“The day was a free day,” said Guillermo Cantu, general secretary of the FMF. “That’s the risk you take with [giving] freedom. In truth, it’s not whether we like [what the players may have done] or not, simply that we have to be clear that they haven’t missed any training or a meet-up.”

He also made it clear that it’s not his place to judge what the players do on their free time.

“The subject of values is separate. I’m not going to condemn the players. It’s a personal and free decision of how they can use their [free] time, which was agreed upon a week before the journey [to Denmark],” Cantu said. “The topic of freedom is complex.”

That isn’t to say the involved players didn’t face any repercussions. Captain Rafa Marquez took the time to speak with the entire team to remind them of their responsibilities in Russia and that he wants to avoid anything that can harm the public’s perceptions of them.