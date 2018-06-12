Mexico’s Diego Reyes ruled out for World Cup

Diego Reyes’ race to make the Mexican National Team for this summer’s World Cup looks to have come just short.

The Porto defender has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury that he suffered prior to the start of camp, according to ESPN.

Despite fighting to recover in time, Reyes failed to make Mexico’s squad for friendlies against Scotland on June 2nd and Denmark on June 9th.

Head coach Juan Carlos Osorio stated that a final decision would be made on Tuesday, after giving Reyes all the time to recover. The Mexican Federation announced the news via Twitter early Tuesday morning.

Reyes was expected to be a starter for the Mexican side, but injuries hampered most of his season domestically in Portugal. The 25-year-old only made 12 league appearances for the Portuguese champs in 2017-18.

Reyes has been replaced by Pachuca’s Erick Gutierrez in the Mexico squad.

Home