MLS Saturday Scoreboard: NYCFC level with Atlanta, Sporting KC travels to Timbers, and more

Before Major League Soccer passes over to the World Cup in Russia, there are still some important fixtures on Saturday’s slate of action. Headlining the day’s schedule is a showdown in the Bronx between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

NYCFC welcomes Atlanta United to Yankee Stadium, looking to retain the top spot with a win. Saturday could very well be Patrick Vieira’s final match in charge of NYCFC as the move to manage in France draws closer. The visitors will look to extend their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions.

A pair of the top five teams in the West square off late on Saturday as the Portland Timbers welcome Sporting KC to town. Seven points separate the sides in the table, with both sides in good form.

Also on Saturday’s slate, the Columbus Crew host the New York Red Bulls while LAFC travels to San Jose. A pair of struggling sides face off in Seattle as the Sounders welcome D.C. United to town, while Orlando City heads to Vancouver.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

NYCFC 0, Atlanta 0 (Halftime)

Both teams created danger in the opening half but the biggest scare of the first 45 came with an injury. Josef Martinez went down with an apparent ankle issue, but the Venezuelan star played on to close the first half.

COLUMBUS CREW VS. NEW YORK RED BULLS (5:00 p.m. EST, ESPN)

Another pair of top five teams face off in the East as the Crew welcome the Red Bulls to Mafpre Stadium.

Gregg Berhalter’s side were eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup midweek by the Chicago Fire, but are unbeaten in seven straight in league play. The Crew fought back for a 3-3 draw against Toronto FC last weekend, with Federico Higuaín scoring a goal and adding an assist.

The Red Bulls fell 2-1 in New England last weekend, despite taking an early lead at Gillette Stadium. Jesse Marsch will once again look towards leading scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips to lead the way with his nine goals this season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS VS. ORLANDO CITY (7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

A pair of sixth place sides meet at BC Place as the Whitecaps host struggling Orlando City.

Carl Robinson’s group are unbeaten in five straight, with four of those being draws. A 2-1 win in Colorado on June 1st helped the Caps move into sixth place and claim their first win since April 27th. Cristian Techera leads the way with six goals.

Orlando are on a horrid run of form, losing four straight after a six match winning run was ended on May 13th. They have been outscored 9-to-3 during that span, and have suffered losses to some of the top teams in the East.

Dom Dwyer leads the team with six goals, but has been out since May due to injury. Rookie Chris Mueller and midfielder Cristian Higuita each have three goals and will look to lead the way.

FC DALLAS VS. MONTREAL IMPACT (8:00 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

Two teams on opposite ends of the standings meet at Toyota Stadium on Saturday with FC Dallas hosting the Impact.

Oscar Pareja’s side are unbeaten in six straight, posting wins in four of them including a trio in a row. Playmaking forwards Maxi Urruti and Roland Lamah each have six goals apiece this season for Dallas who are thriving offensively.

The Impact snapped a four-match losing streak last weekend as they held off the Houston Dynamo 1-0. Jeisson Vargas’ fourth goal of the season was all Remi Garde’s side needed to claim a huge three points.

In their last meeting in Dallas, the hosts downed their Canadian opponents 2-0 back in 2016.

CHICAGO FIRE VS. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

Both the Fire and Revolution are coming off victories in their last league fixtures, with the opponents sitting slightly higher in the table.

Brad Friedel’s side suffered a shock midweek, falling to Louisville City 3-2 in the U.S. Open Cup away from home. Despite the loss, the Revs are unbeaten in three straight when it comes to MLS action and have scored six goals in that span.

Chicago eliminated Columbus midweek in Open Cup play, despite having to go to penalty kicks to do so. Veljko Paunovic’s side have been inconsistent throughout the league campaign, winning three and losing four in their last seven matches.

Alan Gordon has filled the void at striker, scoring in each of his last three league matches. The 36-year-old has four goals this season, while taking the spot of Nemanja Nikolic in the starting XI.

HOUSTON DYNAMO VS. COLORADO RAPIDS (9:00 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

Saturday’s showdown in Houston between the Dynamo and the Rapids could spell blowout all over it.

Wilmer Cabrera’s side are much stronger at home this season, claiming four of their five victories there this season. Honduran international Alberth Elis headlines the attacking front for Houston, with eight goals in 13 matches this season.

Anthony Hudson’s job has not been easy this season, with the team sitting last in the MLS standings on eight points. The Rapids have lost seven in a row, being shut out in three of those defeats.

If they want any chance of winning in Texas, they will look to leading scorer Dominique Badji (five goals) to spark the offense.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS VS. D.C. UNITED (10:00 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

Saturday’s contest at CenturyLink Field could be one of two things, an absolute snoozefest of the spark that both the Sounders and D.C. United need.

Brian Schmetzer’s side have lost their last four matches in all competitions, including a midweek defeat to Sacramento Republic in their Open Cup tie. Offense has been a huge void for the Sounders, who have only five goalscorers this season.

D.C. needed penalties to eliminate North Carolina FC midweek in Open Cup play, but have taken points in their last two league matches. Darren Mattocks leads the team with five goals, while Yamil Asad has three.

Seattle held on for a 4-3 win against D.C. last season in this fixtures.

LA GALAXY VS. REAL SALT LAKE (10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

Saturday’s late showdown from Stubhub Center sees two sides that are in interesting spots in the West table.

Real Salt Lakes are sitting in third place, despite a -7 goal differential and are winners of three straight. Rookie Corey Baird leads the team with four goals this season, and scored in their win over Seattle a week ago.

The Galaxy are in ninth place after hanging on for a point in Portland last weekend. David Bingham was huge for LA last weekend, making nine saves in their 1-1 draw. Offensively, Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the way with five goals for Sigi Schmid’s side.

RSL took points from Los Angeles in both of their trips to California last season.

PORTLAND TIMBERS VS. SPORTING KANSAS CITY (10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

Two of the hottest teams in the West square off in the Pacific Northwest as the Timbers host Sporting KC at Providence Park.

The Timbers saw a six-match winning run ended last weekend in their 1-1 draw against the Galaxy. Diego Valeri scored his sixth goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough to keep the winning run going.

Peter Vermes’ side are unbeaten in five straight, posting victories in three of those matches. Scottish international Johnny Russell returns to the squad from international duty, and will look to add to his five goals this season.

Hungarian forward Daniel Salloi is also a fun player to watch for KC, with four goals and four assists in 13 matches.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES VS. LAFC (10:30 p.m. EST, ESPN+)

The final match of the evening sees the first ever meeting between the Earthquakes and LAFC.

San Jose are on nine points this season, and have lost three straight in league action. Chris Wondolowski has had a tough time this season, scoring only two goals in 13 appearances. Dutch forward Danny Hoesen leads the Quakes with seven goals, and has scored in four of his last matches.

Bob Bradley’s team are sitting comfortably in fourth place, but are looking for their first win since May 9th. LAFC fell 2-1 in Dallas a week ago, despite pulling a goal back in the second-half.

With Carlos Vela preparing for Russia with the Mexican National Team, Diego Rossi will look to fill the void offensively. The 20-year-old has five goals in his first MLS season.