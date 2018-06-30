MLS Scoreboard: Timbers down Sounders on the road, Orlando and Atlanta renew rivalry

It’s a miniature rivalry week in MLS as the league rolls on through the World Cup.

The evening began with the Portland Timbers taking down the Seattle Sounders for the first time ever at CenturyLink Field. Diego Valeri was his usual self, picking up three assists in the win.

The night continues with a clash of southern rivals on opposite ends of the form table. Orlando City has lost seven straight and recently canned their head coach. Atlanta, meanwhile, sits atop the Supporters Shield standings and is without a loss in their last five games. There’s also a California Clasico at the tail end of the evening as the San Jose Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium.

Elsewhere in MLS action, Sporting Kansas City looks to keep rolling in Montreal, New York City FC heads to the midwest to face the Chicago Fire, and much more.

Seattle Sounders 2, Portland Timbers 3 (Second Half)

The Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to ten matches with a 3-2 victory, their first ever at CenturyLink Field. It was all thanks to a brace from a defender and three assists from their usual hero.

Larrys Mabiala had himself a day to remember as the Congolese defender picked up a brace, with both goals, including the game winner, coming off Diego Valeri corners. Valeri also provided the assist on Portland’s second goal, which put them ahead at the time.

Mabiala’s day started with an excellent chance in the 21st minute that required a great save from Bryan Meredith, who performed admirably in Stefan Frei’s absence. But the backup keeper wouldn’t be able to keep him out all game. Mabiala got the Timbers on the board less than three minutes into the second half with a perfect header off a Diego Valeri corner.

The DR Congo defender wasn’t perfect, however. His defense lapsed in the 51st minute when he lost track of Victor Rodriguez making a back post run. Nicolas Lodeiro picked him out for a wonderful diving header to tie the score at one.

But Seattle wouldn’t be able to celebrate for long. Valeri sprung an impressive 57th minute counter attack by picking out Samuel Armenteros on a nice run. Armenteros proceeded to slot him past a diving Meredith to put Portland back in front.

Seattle kept the lively second half going with an equalizer in the 68th minute. Chad Marshall used his size a physicality to rise to a header to smash the game into 2-2 tie. However, Seattle couldn’t remain level for long. Mabiala struck again in the 74th minute mark to nod home another Valeri corner.

Man of the Match: Diego Valeri is known across the league for his playmaking ability. Today, he assisted on all three Portland goals in impressive fashion.

Moment of the Match: Mabiala’s second headed finish put the Timbers in the lead for good.

Match to Forget: Clint Dempsey was fairly weak in a pretty big game for Seattle.

Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC (7 p.m., ESPN)

The battle for the South rages on as Orlando City tries to get back on the right side of the scoreboard for the first time in months. Atlanta would like to keep them down and solidify their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Montreal Impact vs. Sporting Kansas City (7 p.m., ESPN+)

Sporting Kansas City needs a win to stay ahead of a resurgent FC Dallas at the head of the Western Conference. Montreal, meanwhile, is beginning to show signs of life after a poor start to the season.

Columbus Crew SC vs. Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Both RSL and the Crew have quietly been strong playoff contenders this year. They each look to strengthen their cases against each other in the heat at MAPFRE Stadium.

New England Revolution vs. D.C. United (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

The Wayne Rooney era can’t begin until July 10, but D.C. United can at least put on a good show and earn a result for their new signing against New England.

Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC (8 p.m., ESPN+)

The Fire look to put aside some drama with their fans as they take on New York City FC at home. David Villa will not play for NYCFC, making this road match a little more difficult.

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union (8 p.m., ESPN+)

The Union are clinging to a playoff spot, but travelling across the country to face a strong LAFC side is going to test the true credentials.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy (10 p.m., Univision Deportes)

The night ends with a California Clasico. The Quakes are bringing up the rear out west and the Galaxy are barely outside a playoff spot heading in, so expect a pair of teams desperate to achieve a result at Stanford Stadium.