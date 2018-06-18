MLS unveils jersey for All-Star Game

MLS unveils jersey for All-Star Game

MLS unveils jersey for All-Star Game

MLS may be currently taking a short break with the World Cup in full swing, but the focus will soon turn back to league play and, eventually, to the MLS All-Star Game.

The league unveiled the jerseys that will be worn by the All-Star team this summer’s clash with Juventus. The jersey is primarily white with red and blue accents while referencing the host city, Atlanta, via four intersecting lines shaped to form a railroad crossing.

The MLS team is set to take on Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 1.

Here’s a closer look at the kit:

