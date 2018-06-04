MLS Week 14: A Look Back

Major League Soccer

With the World Cup looming, this past weekend proved a busy, and controversial, week across MLS.

The Vancouver Whitecaps topped the lowly Colorado Rapids in Friday’s match. (READ)

Atlanta United’s win over the nine-man Philadelphia Union headlined Saturday’s MLS schedule. (READ)

Sporting KC took down Minnesota United in Sunday’s lone MLS match. (READ)

It’s time for the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC to start worrying about their struggles. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union were left angered by officiating in a loss to Atlanta. (READ)

Veljko Paunovic wants to see more from the Chicago Fire despite a win over the weekend. (READ)

The Montreal Impact were relieved to finally snap their goalless run. (READ)

