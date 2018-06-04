MLS Week 14: A Look Back

With the World Cup looming, this past weekend proved a busy, and controversial, week across MLS.
The Vancouver Whitecaps topped the lowly Colorado Rapids in Friday’s match. (READ)
Atlanta United’s win over the nine-man Philadelphia Union headlined Saturday’s MLS schedule. (READ)
Sporting KC took down Minnesota United in Sunday’s lone MLS match. (READ)
—
It’s time for the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC to start worrying about their struggles. (READ)
The Philadelphia Union were left angered by officiating in a loss to Atlanta. (READ)
Veljko Paunovic wants to see more from the Chicago Fire despite a win over the weekend. (READ)
The Montreal Impact were relieved to finally snap their goalless run. (READ)
Comments