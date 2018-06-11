Monday Kickoff: Chicharito defends Mexico party, Guardiola responds to Toure and more

With the World Cup looming, a pair of recent controversies continue to create headlines.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez defended the recent party held by the Mexican squad, which was set up to celebrate the forward’s 30th birthday. (REPORT)

Pep Guardiola says Yaya Toure’s recent accusations are “a lie and he knows it”. (REPORT)

David de Gea refused to rule out a potential transfer following the World Cup. (REPORT)

Roma goalkeeper Alisson is looking to resolve his future before the World Cup. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in hiring Andre Villas-Boas. (REPORT)

Watford has finalized the signing of Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona following a loan stint. (REPORT)

Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisco has joined Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande on loan. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Julian Green and Kylian Mbappe scored as the USMNT tied France on Saturday. (READ)

Tyler Adams earned USMNT Man of the Match honors. (READ)

Zack Steffen made his case for the USMNT No. 1 with a standout effort against France. (READ)

Tim Parker impressed in his first two matches with the USMNT. (READ)