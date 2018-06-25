Monday Kickoff: Lozano focused on Mexico, Bayern reject Real Madrid's Lewandowski offer and more

One of Mexico’s big stars remains the talk of the transfer market.

Hirving Lozano says he is focused solely on Mexico’s World Cup run, not on reports linking him to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich reportedly rejected an offer from Real Madrid that would have seen Robert Lewandowski swapped for Karim Benzema. (REPORT)

Mexico’s Miguel Layun says it would be “a dream” to return to Sevilla. (REPORT)

Sporting director Michael Zorc says Alvaro Morata is “too expensive” for Borussia Dortmund to sign. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly in talks to sign Russian star Aleksandr Golovan. (REPORT)

Javier Pastore is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Roma. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

SBI breaks down five observations from the latest round of World Cup matches. (READ)

James Rodriguez earned Plaeyr of the Day honors for Matchday 11. (READ)

Colombia pounded Poland to stay alive in Group H. (READ)

Senegal and Japan played to a draw to stay atop the group. (READ)

England thumped Panama, sealing a spot in the knockout rounds. (READ)

A spectacular free kick winner earned Toni Kroos honors as Player of the Day for Matchday 10. (READ)

Kroos’ heroics kept Germany’s hopes alive in a win over Sweden. (READ)

Mexico topped South Korea behind goals from Carlos Vela and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandes. (READ)

Belgium scored early and often in a rout of Tunisia. (READ)